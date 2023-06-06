SYDNEY (AP) — The brother of American Scott Johnson says the man who attacked Johnson on a cliff top in Sydney in 1988 deserves no leniency. Scott Phillip White has said he threw a punch at Johnson in an argument, causing him to stagger backward and fall to his death. The cliff top at the time was known as a meeting place for gay men, and the judge who will sentence White is considering whether Johnson’s sexuality was the defendant’s motive. Steve Johnson said the family’s grief was prolonged for decades after White left the scene without calling for help. Manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 25 years. White will be sentenced Thursday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.