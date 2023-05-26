AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Broulim’s in Ammon is also honoring our veterans and our first responders.
The staff is hosting a free breakfast Saturday at the store in the Sandcreek Commons off Sunnyside Road.
Seating starts at 6:45 a.m., and the ceremony starts at 7.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.