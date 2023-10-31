By JADE BULECZA

NEAR ASHLAND, Louisiana (KTBS) — Some rural water customers in north Natchitoches Parish are fed up.

Customers of the Chestnut-Readhimer Water System, such as Sharon Akins, said the problem is ongoing and she questions whether it’s safe to use. The bathwater in her home is brown. “It stinks. It’s dirty it costs too much. It’s never on,” said Akins. She says the discolored water has lasted for at least two weeks. And Akins is not the only one to complain. “Why are we getting charged a dollar, a safe water drinking fee, and you can’t drink this water, and it’s been this way for a long time now,” said water customer Billy Conlay. “Some people say their water gets cut off at 11 o’clock at night and comes back on at 4,” said water customer Jeannie Friday. “My water actually goes off at 10 clock and it comes back on at 5 and I’ve actually had pipes blow apart because of the air that’s blowing through the lines blowing them apart.” Board member Brian Hamrick told KTBS on Monday a new well is in operation. The old wells lost their pumping capacity, and for a long time they were having to shut part of the system off at night or no one would have water.

A Facebook post for the Chestnut-Readhimer Water System states: “The new well is online and functioning great. I know that there are some concerns about the quality and safety of the water. It may have a brown tint to it as you draw it up in a white bucket. But be assured that it has been tested by DHH no ecoli or bacteria was found. We are still under a boil advisory at this time…” Chestnut-Readhimer Water System received an “F” water grade from the Louisiana Department of Health in 2022.

