MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Nationwide storms have walloped the Pacific Northwest, Midwest, Plains, South and Northeast with frigid temperatures, heavy snow, ice storms, freezing rain and high winds. Heavier-than-forecast snow fell in New York City, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., and more bitterly cold air spilled into the Midwest from Canada on Friday. Several states were under an advisory as forecasters warned that wind chills dipping to minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit could be common through Sunday morning. The National Weather Service predicts temperatures could drop as low as 15 degrees below zero Fahrenheit in large portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky and Kansas. The frigid weekend weather follows two weeks of storms blamed for at least 55 deaths around the country.

