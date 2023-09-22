By Hafsa Khalil, CNN

(CNN) — Suga, a member of the K-pop supergroup BTS, started his mandatory military service in South Korea Friday.

“And now it’s time. I will return after completing my service faithfully,” Suga wrote on the online fan community platform Weverse.

Thanking fans for their support so far, the 30-year-old singer told them to take care of themselves.

“Stay healthy and see you all in 2025! Army!!!! I am always grateful and love you,” he signed off.

Big Hit Music, the band’s record label, said there would be no official events taking place on his enlistment day or when he enters the training camp.

“We kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting SUGA at his workplace during the period of his service. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only,” the label posted on Weverse Sunday.

“We ask for your continued love and support for SUGA until he completes his service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time,” it added.

In August, Big Hit released a statement on the fan platform announcing that Suga had started his military enlistment process by applying to terminate his enlistment postponement.

Military service is mandatory in South Korea, with all able-bodied men expected to serve in the army for 18 months by the age of 28.

In 2020, the country’s parliament passed a bill allowing pop stars – namely those who “excel in popular culture and art” – to defer their service until the age of 30.

Suga is the third of the seven-member group to join the military, with Jin and J-Hope already serving.

CNN's Yoonjung Seo contributed to this reporting.