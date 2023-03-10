By KAREN MATTHEWS

Associated Press

A firefighter who died in an explosive blaze in Buffalo last week was remembered at his funeral as a talented cook and public servant who loved his family and his city. Jason Arno enrolled in the fire academy in his 30s after a career in restaurants. His brother Delton Arno said Friday that for his brother, “every new day made memories for a hundred lifetimes.” Firefighter Arno was battling a blaze in a vacant commercial building on March 1 when an explosive backdraft sent flames shooting through the windows. Arno issued a mayday call from inside the building, then went silent. His body was found hours later.