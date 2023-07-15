CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI)-North Bannock County fire authorities are currently on the scene of a structure fire.

Preliminary reports say the blaze started as a grass fire and got out of control as a nearby building was engulfed.

Philbon Road is currently closed as crews look to extinguish the flames.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the scene and take nearby roads such as W. Chubbuck Road or W. Siphon Road.

Local News 8 is monitoring the situation and will update this story if more information is released.