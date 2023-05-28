DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Part of a building has collapsed in the eastern Iowa city of Davenport. It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries or deaths, or if anyone was trapped, after part of a red brick building fell on Sunday. Police say they are securing the area and have asked people to avoid downtown Davenport. A nearby church is being used as a reunification point.

