SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarians are casting their ballots in a general election — the fifth in two years — hoping to end political instability and help overcome the economic woes fueled by a raging war in Ukraine. Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. (0400 GMT) on Sunday. Initial exit poll results will be announced after polls close at 8 p.m. (1700 GMT) and preliminary results are expected on Monday. Turnout is expected to be low due to voters’ apathy and disillusionment with politicians, who have been repeatedly unable to cobble together a viable government coalition. Traditionally, many Bulgarians share pro-Russia sentiments, which provides fertile soil for aggressive Kremlin propaganda in the poorest European Union member country.

