ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Burkina Faso’s junta says the country’s intelligence and security services have foiled a coup attempt. The attempted military takeover took place on Tuesday and “officers and other alleged actors involved in this attempt at destabilization have been arrested and others actively sought,” Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo, the junta’s spokesman, said in a statement on Wednesday. Burkina Faso is one of a growing list of West African countries where the military has taken power, citing the failed promises of elected governments.

