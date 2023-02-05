ISTANBUL (AP) — A passenger bus has crashed off a road and overturned in western Turkey, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens. The governor’s office of Afyonkarahisar province said the bus was traveling from the southeastern Diyarbakir province to the Aegean city of Bodrum. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted Sunday that 42 people were injured, with three in critical condition. Videos from the scene showed ambulances lined up and a crane holding the bus up. An injured passenger said people had been trapped beneath the bus.