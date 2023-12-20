ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — The Algerian Football Federation says a bus crash has killed two members of its Ligue 1 side Mouloudia El Bayadh and that it would postpone all games scheduled for this week. The federation said the accident killed 27-year-old El Bayadh reserve goalkeeper Zakaria Bouziani and assistant coach Khalid Muftah. A federation statement translated from French said: “It is with immense sadness that the president of the Algerian Football Federation, Walid Sadia . . . learned of the tragic road accident which left the club in mourning. MC El-Bayadh, playing in professional Ligue 1 Mobilis, and which led to the death of two members.” Local media said the bus carrying the team overturned in northwestern Algeria on its way to play JSK Kabylie in a league game on Friday.

