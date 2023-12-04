BANGKOK (AP) — A bus has crashed in western Thailand, killing 14 people and injuring more than 30 others. Officials said the accident occurred early Tuesday in Prachuap Khiri Khan province as the bus was traveling from the capital, Bangkok, to Songkhla province in the deep south. It was carrying 49 people when it ran off the road and hit a tree near Hat Wanakorn National Park. Prachuap Khiri Khan province is located on a coastal stretch between the Gulf of Thailand and Myanmar. Police were still investigating what caused the crash. One official said the driver may have fallen asleep. Most victims were Thai and a few were Burmese. Some 35 people were being treated for injuries at local hospitals.

