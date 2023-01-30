AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Butte County Pirates got the jump start they were looking for to begin districts, defeating the Challis Vikings Monday night 50-33.

The Pirates dominated the first half, going into the break up by 17 points.

Though Butte County struggled to score in the third quarter, the Pirates ultimately finished off the 50-33 victory.

Next up, Butte County faces Grace Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m., while Challis will face the loser of that contest Friday, with both games at Thunder Ridge High School.