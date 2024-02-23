AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Butte County Pirates will play for a 1AD1 state championship this season, as Butte County took round three against Grace in the High Desert Conference tournament 63-54 Friday to win the district.

After splitting their first two meetings of the tournament, Butte County put together a double-digit lead thanks in part to Brody Westergard.

Westergard scored 21 points in the first half, outscoring Grace by himself in the first 16 minutes, and finished with 29 in the victory.

The Grizzlies kept it close at multiple points throughout the game with 22 points from Kai Clegg, but it wasn’t enough for Grace as Butte County won by nine.

Next up, Butte County heads to the 1AD1 state tournament in the Boise area next week.