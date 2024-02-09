RXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Brigham Young University-Idaho is seeing a small decrease in the number of students attending the winter semester this year.

The university says student enrollment is 22,251.

That is down 220 students from last winter and down more than 1,060 students from last fall’s numbers.

Another interesting part of the numbers is the winter months tend to see more male students attending campus than female students.

For instance, this semester 52% are male and 48% are female.

The fall semester saw 49% male compared to 51% female.