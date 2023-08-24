REXBRG, Idaho (KIFI) – Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg announced changes to its university dress code in a formal statement Thursday.

Students at the university can now wear shorts on campus.

The dress code was modified from only allowing students to wear approved school shorts in exercise spaces, even restricting capris.

The school has long stood by this dress code choice saying shorts and capris do not communicate the professionalism they want BYU-Idaho students to uphold.

According to the Church Newsroom, “Principle-based changes to student ecclesiastical endorsements, the honor code, and dress and grooming standards provide consistency across the church educational system. The changes are designed to help students grow closer to jesus christ and strengthen the overall student experience.”

These updates will take effect August 30.