PROVO, Utah (KIFI) – It was an ugly victory, but a win is a win for the BYU Cougars, as they shut out the Sam Houston State Bearkats 14-0 Saturday night for their first win on the football field as a Big 12 school.

Kedon Slovis scored a five-yard rushing touchdown on the Cougs’ opening drive, but defense ruled from there.

While the Cougar offense stumbled, only scoring one more time in the game, BYU’s defense was spectacular, holding Sam Houston to 185 yards of total offense.

The Cougs also secured three takeaways, all on interceptions, including two by Jakob Robinson on consecutive drives.

Next up, BYU hosts Southern Utah Saturday Sep. 9 at 1:00 p.m. MT with a chance to start its season 2-0.