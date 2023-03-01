BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A 21-year-old Caldwell man was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Wednesday.

According to court records, in April 2021, the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received an investigative lead that David Daniel Lynn Bowden possessed child pornography. ICAC is an investigative task force within the Idaho Office of the Attorney General funded by the State of Idaho and federal grants.

ICAC further investigated the tip and found corroborating evidence that Bowden possessed child pornography. Based on ICAC’s investigation, law enforcement secured a search warrant for Bowden’s residence in Caldwell to search for evidence of child pornography crimes. During the search of Bowden’s residence, law enforcement discovered 187 images of child pornography on Bowden’s phone. Some of the child pornography depicted prepubescent children.

“The collaborative efforts in Idaho to prosecute those who possess and distribute child pornography is second to none,” U.S Attorney Hurwit said. “Those who engage in this reprehensible conduct should know they have nowhere to hide.”

“Thank you to ICAC, the Caldwell Police Department and the US Attorney’s Office for their outstanding work that led to this sentencing. I am proud to work beside these agencies as they strive to keep Idaho’s children safe,” Attorney General Raúl Labrador said.

Senior U.S. District Judge Lynn B. Winmill also ordered Bowden to serve ten years of supervised release following his prison sentence and ordered restitution to the victims. Bowden pleaded guilty to the charges on December 8, 2022.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit thanked the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Idaho Office of the Attorney General, and the Caldwell Police Department for their cooperative efforts that led to the prosecution.