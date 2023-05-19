BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Caldwell student Nicholas Mendez has been selected to work alongside NASA subject matter experts at this year’s STEM Enhancement in Earth Science (SEES) Summer High School Intern Program. He will join peers from Idaho and across the county in an in-depth exploration of Earth and space research.

This nationally competitive program is sponsored by NASA, the Texas Space Grant Consortium and the University of Texas at Austin Center for Space Research and pulls highly-motivated high school applicants nationwide. Selected students work alongside scientists and engineers to better understand Earth and space research using NASA satellite data.

For Mendez, applying to the program was a chance to further build on his passions and to continue his journey towards a career in aerospace engineering and environmental science. He will graduate from Caldwell High School’s class of 2025 and is also a member of the State Department of Education’s Student Advisory Council.

“To me, STEM is not just knowledge in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math,” Mendez said. “It is also about how you use that body of knowledge to deepen your understanding of the world around you and especially how you can use it to support those around you.”

SEES interns will work closely with Center for Space Research scientists, gaining experience with authentic NASA research through a combination of field investigation and data analysis.

Students will first complete distance learning modules before beginning mentor-guided remote work to assist with NASA-supported research on astronomy, remote sensing and global positioning techniques. They will then travel to Texas for an on-site internship at the University of Texas at Austin.

The program wraps with all project teams presenting their research during the Virtual SEES Science Symposium on July 24-26.

Three Idaho students were picked for this year’s program. Others include Twin Falls student Anna Grace Aiello and Meridian student Andrew Gordon.