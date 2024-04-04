CALDWELL, Idaho (KIFI) – The 2022 city population release reports Caldwell as the third largest city contributing to the state’s population growth, adding just over 2,000 citizens.

With the population increasing, the city has added 4,500 new jobs over the last five years, divided equally between goods production and the service industry – according to department Labor Economist Jan Roeser.

To keep up with expansion in the Caldwell area, the department is hosting a spring hiring event, Thursday, April 11.

The hiring event will take place at the Ukrainian Welcome Center located at 3904 East Flamingo, Nampa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Employers planning to attend include The Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Capitol Distributing (Jacksons Companies), Community Council of Idaho, Express Employment Professionals, Cintas, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Johnson Thermal Systems and more.

Janitors, food service coordinators, warehouse clerks, health service manager, teacher aides, maintenance technicians, nurses and electricians are just a few of the positions employers are aiming to fill.

For more information and to view a full list of employers, visit our calendar of events.

For job search and interview tips, visit labor.idaho.gov/publications/. Search under Job Seeker Publications.

Customers with disabilities who need a reasonable accommodation to participate can contact Cythnia.Arment@labor.idaho.gov or at 208-364-7781 ext. 4152. To access the Idaho Relay Service for the deaf and hard of hearing, dial 711.

Attending a job seeker event counts as one weekly valid work-search activity for unemployment insurance purposes.