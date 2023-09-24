SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed several bills aimed at bolstering the state’s protections for LGBTQ+ people. The signings came Saturday, a day after he issued a controversial veto that was criticized by advocates. The new laws include legislation that focuses on support for LGBTQ+ youth. One law sets timelines for required cultural competency training for public school teachers and staff. Another creates an advisory task force to determine the needs of LGBTQ+ students and help foster supportive initiatives. On Friday, Newsom vetoed a bill that would have required judges to consider whether a parent affirms their child’s gender identity when making custody and visitation decisions.

