SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law to raise the minimum wage for health care workers. The law Newsom signed Friday will raise the minimum wage to $25 per hour over the next decade. This is the second minimum wage increase Newsom has signed this year. He signed a law last month to raise the minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 per hour. The health care increase is a carefully crafted compromise between the health care industry and labor unions. It will preempt local governments from imposing their own minimum wage increases for health care workers.

