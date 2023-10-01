By Kyung Lah, CNN

(CNN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will appoint Laphonza Butler to fill the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat, two sources with direct knowledge of the decision told CNN Sunday evening.

Butler serves as the current president of EMILY’s List.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

