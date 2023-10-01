By Kyung Lah, CNN
(CNN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will appoint Laphonza Butler to fill the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat, two sources with direct knowledge of the decision told CNN Sunday evening.
Butler serves as the current president of EMILY’s List.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.