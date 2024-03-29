OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says hundreds of high-tech surveillance cameras are coming to the city of Oakland and surrounding freeways to battle crime. The Democrat said in a statement released Friday that 480 cameras will be deployed on city streets and surrounding state freeways to identify and track suspect vehicles in real time. Opponents say the technology infringes on privacy and will lead to further police abuse of already marginalized communities. Public safety remains a concern statewide, especially retail theft, forcing even liberal leaders of Democratic cities to embrace increased policing. In-N-Out Burger has closed its only restaurant in Oakland due to car break-ins and robberies.

