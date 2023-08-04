SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta is investigating whether a local school district infringed on students’ civil rights by adopting a policy that requires teachers to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender or wants to use a name or pronoun different from what’s on their birth certificate. The Chino Valley Unified School District passed the policy in July. Bonta said the policy could infringe on students’ civil and privacy rights and cause harm to students. District officials argue that parents have the right to know. There have been hundreds of bills introduced nationwide to take aim at nearly every facet of transgender existence.

