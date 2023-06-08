A California jury has returned a $63 million verdict against Chevron after finding the oil giant covered up a toxic chemical pit and then sold the land to a man who built a house on it and was later diagnosed with a blood cancer. The lawsuit said Chevron subsidiary had used the land as a sump pit for oil and gas production, a process that left the carcinogenic chemical benzene in the ground. The victim’s lawyer called the case a “blatant example of environmental pollution and corporate malfeasance.” Chevron didn’t immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment.

