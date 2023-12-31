LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California law that bans people from carrying firearms in most public places is taking effect on New Year’s Day, even as a court case continues to challenge it. A U.S. district judge issued a ruling Dec. 20 to block the law. He said it violates the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment and deprives people of their ability to defend themselves. But on Saturday, a federal appeals court put a temporary hold on the district judge’s ruling. That allows the law to take effect as the legal fight continues. The law prohibits people from carrying concealed guns in 26 places including parks and playgrounds, churches, banks and zoos.

