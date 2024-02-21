SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s Legislative Black Caucus is pushing for lawmakers to pass a package of more than a dozen reparations proposals. The proposals include banning forced prison labor and paying Black families whose property was unfairly seized by the government. They do not include widespread direct payments. Lawmakers face a tough road ahead as they contend with a large projected budget deficit in the state. The Black caucus is introducing the bills months after a first-in-the nation reparations task force released a report recommending how the state should atone for a legacy of discriminatory policies against Black Californians.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

