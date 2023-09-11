SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have voted to end a ban on state-funded travel to states with anti-LGBTQ+ laws. The bill passed the state Assembly and needs a final vote in the state Senate before it gets sent to Gov. Newsom’s desk. California started prohibiting state-funded travel in 2017 after North Carolina passed a law banning transgender people from using the bathroom of their gender identity in public buildings. Since then, the list has ballooned to include 26 states. The travel ban has prevented elected officials, university researchers and state workers from visiting more than half the country using state money. The new legislation would also start an advertising campaign to promote pro-LGBTQ+ messages.

