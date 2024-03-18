FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (AP) — The California Lottery has revealed the name of one of the winners of the second-largest U.S. lottery jackpot, last October’s $1.765 billion Powerball bonanza. The lottery says Theodorus Struyck represents a group of winners who bought the ticket at a store in the small Kern County mountain town of Frazier Park. Kern County TV station KGET found no one home at Struyck’s house after his name was released Friday but did interview two neighbors. One describes him as adoring his grandchildren and pleasant to have around. The jackpot was won on the 36th draw in that Powerball sequence, a long run that allowed the sum to grow enormously.

