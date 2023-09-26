LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who spent nearly 30 years in prison for kidnapping, robbery and rape has been exonerated and freed. Los Angeles County prosecutors say a judge declared Gerardo Cabanillas factually innocent last week and reversed his conviction for two 1995 attacks on a couple in a parked car in the city of South Gate. His conviction was reexamined by the county district attorney’s office, and DNA evidence showed that two other people were involved, although nobody else was ever arrested. District Attorney George Gascón apologized in a statement for what he called “the miscarriage of justice and the failure of our criminal legal system.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.