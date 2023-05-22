SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials say they believe communities living near an ancient freshwater lake bed are not likely to flood this year. Tulare Lake in California’s Central Valley was once the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi River. Eventually, the lake drained as settlers dammed and diverted water for agriculture. This year, the lake started to fill up again after the state was hit with a series of strong storms known as atmospheric rivers. Rising water levels threatened the communities of Corcoran, Stratford, Alpaugh and Allensworth. Monday, state officials said they believe those communities are not likely to flood this year because of improving weather conditions and swift planning.

