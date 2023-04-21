LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Engineering faculty at the University of California Los Angeles say they have developed a technique that can remove carbon dioxide from seawater and produce green hydrogen, a clean fuel, in the process. The project is the latest effort by scientists who are increasingly looking to the ocean’s natural characteristics to remove the greenhouse gas from the atmosphere amid warnings that cutting carbon emissions will not be enough to avert catastrophic climate change. A larger demonstration project is starting this month in Singapore but there is still a long way to go before carbon dioxide can be removed at meaningful scales.

