SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California state scientists are on day two of a three-day strike seeking higher pay. More than 1,000 people gathered in Sacramento Thursday to support the labor action. The strike comes during a big year for labor. Health care professionals, Hollywood actors and writers, and auto workers have picketed for better pay and working conditions. The union representing the striking scientists says they are paid drastically less than other workers in similar roles. The state says it is still seeking a fair deal with union organizers.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

