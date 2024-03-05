LOS ANGELES (AP) — Several prominent Democratic House members are jostling to fend off Republican former baseball star Steve Garvey in the fight for the U.S. Senate seat once held by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Two slots on California’s November ballot are at stake in Tuesday’s primary election. Rep. Adam Schiff has had the fundraising and polling edge for months. But it’s possible Garvey, the former Los Angeles Dodgers star, could claim the second spot on the November ballot. That would end the congressional careers of two rival Democrats, Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee. Democrats are expected to easily hold the seat in November.

