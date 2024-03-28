SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A local official in a rural Northern California county has survived a recall effort. Kevin Crye was facing a recall attempt after voting to get rid of the county’s vote-counting machines last year. The machines were made by Dominion Voting Systems. That company has been at the center of debunked conspiracy theories of how Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. Official election results were certified on Thursday. They show the recall attempt failed by 50 votes. Voters have five days to ask for a recall. The committee behind the recall effort said it has not decided if it will request one.

