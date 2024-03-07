SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters have settled House primaries across the state. But all eyes are on a handful of swing districts whose November matchups will help determine who controls Congress for the next two years. All of California’s 52 House seats had primary elections on Tuesday. The top two vote-getters in each race will advance to the general election regardless of their political party. About 10 of those seats figure to be competitive. A handful are considered toss-ups. These races will be among the most competitive in the country this fall. Right now, Republicans have 2019 House seats. Democrats have 213 seats. There are three vacancies.

