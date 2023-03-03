JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Planning for the 67th Annual Teton County Fair is underway, and Fair Board Members are looking for sponsors to help make the 2023 Fair one of the best in the west.

The fair, set for July 22 – 30, 2023, spans nine days during peak summer visitation and draws one of the largest cross-sections of the community – cowboys, skiers, homemakers, multigenerational families, seasonal employees and visitors.

“There is something for everyone to enjoy at the County Fair,” Teton County Fair and Fairgrounds Manager Rachel Grimes said. “We are grateful to our sponsors who allow us to produce a fair that not only promotes Jackson’s western heritage, but also unites urban and rural communities in the best way possible – through fun and entertainment for both spectators and contestants.”

The fair has a variety of sponsorship levels from full fair week sponsorships, ranging from title to bronze, to night event sponsorships for some of the fair’s most popular events like the Figure 8 Races, to individual contest events, horse and rodeo events and the Blue Ribbon Exhibit Hall.

“It’s a great way to show support for our community and honor the rural and agriculture culture that our county was founded on,” Grimes said. “Not only are you helping the Fair’s success but sponsors also receive generous benefits and recognition at the fair.”

Interested parties have until April 28, 2023 to sponsor and be included in the 2023 Teton County Fair book, which details the schedule for all of the events, programs and activities throughout entirety of the Fair.

If you or your business is interested in becoming a sponsor for the 2023 Teton County Fair, visit the Teton County Fair website, call the Fair Office at 307-733-5289 or e-mail fair@tetoncountywy.gov.