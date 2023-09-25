Homophobic chanting by sections of Paris Saint-Germain fans targeting Marseille players has again marred the biggest game in French soccer and prompted calls for sanctions. Olivier Klein is the inter-ministerial delegate for the fight against racism, anti-Semitism and anti-LGBT and he has posted a video of PSG supporters using insulting homophobic slurs aimed at their Marseille rivals. PSG won the game at the Parc des Princes 4-0. Klein called for sanctions and was joined by French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera. She said the disciplinary committee of the French federation will look into the case and urged PSG to file a legal complaint.

