OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland has become the latest American city to dive into the conflict in the Middle East. The City Council considered on Monday a resolution that calls for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war. Speakers who support it are accusing Israel of committing atrocities in Gaza. Others are urging the council to amend the resolution to condemn Hamas for killing civilians. If Oakland lawmakers pass the resolution, it will join nearly a dozen other cities from Michigan to Georgia that have supported similar measures. A temporary cease-fire between Israel and Hamas is currently in place.

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ and ROBERT JABLON Associated Press

