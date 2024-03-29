30% chance of snow to get Saturday started. This is the southern entry of the storm off the Pacific, so the central mountains/Salmon – not so much. Highs flirting with 50 and low around freezing. Another surround area of moisture continues to cultivate showers for a wet Easter Sunday. 60% chance of rain/snow with highs in the 45-50 range. Spring really does begin to show it self by first of next week and the temps go above average for some. At 50+ for the mountains and closer to 60 for the Snake River Plain. Shower chances will water the yard into Wednesday.

