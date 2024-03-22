Shortwave over the region putting winds over 40 mph for Idaho Falls this afternoon.

Winds will calm into tonight and lows will be above freezing for more snow melt and some clouds will diminish for the start of Friday, while we remain partly cloudy from overnight. High in the low 50’s and continuing to drop into the weekend.

Rain gets in here for Saturday and the change to any snow will happen early Sunday even into Salmon.

Winds will crank up again SSW 15-25mph and highs will drop closer to mid 40’s.

Lows will be at freezing or just below to make snow.

Accumulations mixed with rain will not be significant for most of us, and chances will roll over us into the first full week of spring.

Temps return to seasonal averages, except for insulated overnight lows. So 40’s return with clouds and shower chances into the first full week of spring.