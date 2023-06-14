MUD LAKE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Mud Lake Historical Society and Museum invites east Idaho to the dedication of the new sign commemorating the old townsite of Camas, Idaho in Jefferson County.

Arvella Case, the last long time resident of old Camas, having been in Camas for 50+ years, will do the honor of unveiling the sign during this dedication.

The dedication will take place Thursday, June 15 at 6:00 p.m. in Camas.