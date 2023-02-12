PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen has ordered one of the handful of independent media broadcasters to shut down for publishing an article he said intentionally slandered his son in connection with the country’s relief assistance to earthquake victims in Turkey. The article published by VOD, which also owns a radio station, centered around the signing of a government decision to donate $100,000 to Turkey. It alleged that Lt. Gen. Hun Manet, an elder son of Hun Sen who is also the commander of the army and has been nominated by the ruling party to succeed his father in future elections, had signed the document on Hun Sen’s behalf. VOD said it was an unintentional mistake. Hun Sen has ruled Cambodia with an iron fist for decades.