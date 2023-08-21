PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The son of longtime autocratic Cambodian leader Hun Sen has been approved as the country’s new prime minister, part of a generational change in top positions in the Southeast Asian nation. Hun Manet won his first seat in Parliament in July elections and takes over from his father after serving as Cambodia’s army chief. But even though he’s at the head of a Cabinet made up of about 3/4 new faces, most are the children or are otherwise related to those they are replacing. Experts caution against expecting broad changes in the country, where human rights have been under attack and dissent suppressed.

By DAVID RISING and SOPHENG CHEANG Associated Press

