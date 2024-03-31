IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Camp Hayden had a visit from the Easter Bunny as they held an easter egg hunt at the waterfront at the Snake River Landing.

Unlike many easter egg hunts, this hunt had special tables with wade pools, so children in wheelchairs could take part with ease. Many parents expressed gratitude for the event.

It also featured smaller fields for kids to navigate.

“I can buy candy, though, but I can’t buy a shirt. Being around people who understand and who will not judge when we have meltdowns and be just to be a safe space for my kids. So that’s one thing I can’t buy,” Reena said.

Reena also adds that having an egg hunt for the kids with special needs was a wonderful thing.

“They deserve to have it just like any other kid,” Reena said.

Kami Chapa a co-founder of Camp Hayden shares that many of the parents are coming up thanking her for the hunt as well.

“I’ve heard a lot of like, thank you so much for doing this. We had a family that came and said that their son only got one egg and so on. Having them come here to like he has a family and be able to kind of we have prizes and everything else. So if you only get one egg, you get you don’t go even with something,” Chapa said.

Amy Smith the President of Camp Hayden shares that they are glad to have this event.

“We’re so excited. And the turnout was much more than we expected. We’re glad that we can have such an effect on our communities and give them somewhere to get Easter eggs and have an accessible one for them and everything that they need,” Smith said.

The event has been going on for the last five years and has grown every year. Smith and Chapa shared they enjoyed hosting the event as well.