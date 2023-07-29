JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)- Camp Hayden is a non-profit organization that aims to provide families with children with special needs an adventure that will create memories that last a lifetime.

The camp started 6 years ago shortly after founders, Jason Chanda and his former wife Kami’s son Hayden died. Jason and Kami were able to take their son on many different adventures and when he died they realized they could maybe help others have some adventures in the hidden gems of southeast Idaho.

“We took him kayaking and boating and houseboats for wheeling and all kinds of different outdoor activities, lots of camping and good stuff. And we were able to do this with a child that had severe special needs. After he passed away, we realized that there are so many people out there that didn’t have this in southeast Idaho and we decided to start trying to create adventures for other people as well,” said Jason.

Jason added that at the camp this year they had 90 families show up with 60 volunteers. The camp is completely free for families that come.

“It’s all because of our donors and our volunteers and sponsor and everybody that gets behind what we do. That’s how we’re able to offer it for free,” said Jason.

He added that it is his belief that Camp Hayden is a completely unique experience in the area. “From what I understand, we’re one of the only places that do this in Idaho, let alone southeast Idaho, for sure, that do these unforgettable adventure camps with family included 100% for free.”

The families were able to not only, attend the camp for free but were able to participate in a variety of activities.

They were able to go on an ATV ride, fish, and kayak in calm waters, and thanks to Champs Heart they were able to participate in short horse rides.

“We put them in the water and the parents love it. And the parents are like dunkin’ the kids. And just things that you wouldn’t think to see. And it just lets them be, you know, like the typical kids,” said Kerri Hill, the camp photographer and volunteer.

The families shared what the experience meant to them.

“We’re so excited to be here. She’s been asking to go camping all summer, So this was our let’s go camping adventure,” said Jennifer Smith.

We don’t have to hike all the way up the mountain,” said Abby Smith.

“You get activities like this where you are on that support network and just realize, oh, you’re really not that alone in this journey,” said Alisha.

Her partner Nicholas added, that the family is very grateful for the experience as well.

“It’s been great for our family. Max, our son, who has autism, he’s had a great time. He rode a horse today and thoroughly loved it. And we’ve just we’ve loved watching all the kids have a great time,” said Joshua Miles.

Brittany Miles added, “It’s been a blast. This is our first year. We’re newbies at this, so we didn’t. We came in with not really having expectations, but it’s been amazing. It’s been heartwarming to see all the volunteers, how many people are sacrificing their time and their weekends, and they’ve just been so accommodating and kind and it’s been a neat experience for sure.”

The Idaho State Police also were able to show up to create more memories that will last.