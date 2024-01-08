WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate negotiators were trying to close on a bipartisan border security proposal this week that could unlock Senate Republican support for Ukraine aid. But as Congress returns, House conservatives are trying to interject their own hardline immigration demands. Senate negotiators met Monday morning as they raced to finish work on legislative text. They are hoping this week to present the details of a bipartisan bill aimed at reducing the number of migrants who travel to the southern border to apply for asylum protections in the U.S. The small group of senators has been working for months on the legislation, but disagreements still remained.

