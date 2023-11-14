ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – Prosecutors in Fremont County are making sure there is no order restricting contact between Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell.

Prosecutors filed a motion Monday to confirm if they can communicate in other ways.

The motion mentions the court denied the couple from meeting face to face in January for a strategy session. It was denied because there was concern the defense attorneys could become witnesses and security of the parties. “The Court did not specifically enter any order restricting and/or prohibiting communications between the Defendants at that time,” the motion document said.

Prosecutors are making sure there is no current restrictions in place keeping the couple from speaking to each other.

Prosecutors are also asking to amend the indictment against Chad Daybell dealing with the criminal conspiracy charge. They say the small change is needed because Lori Vallow is no longer part of Chad’s case.

Lori Vallow-Daybell was convicted in May of killing her two children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan and conspiracy to kill Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell. She was also found guilty of grand theft.

You can view a timeline of events and all our past stories on Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell HERE.